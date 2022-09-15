The 75th anniversary of Fairbanks Concert Association debuted this month with a new office, new staff and three new programs — Arctic Fest, DE-CRUIT workshops and performances for veterans, and the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival.
Marie Olesen is FCA’s new executive director and is excited about the upcoming season, which launched spectacularly during the first annual Arctic Fest celebration with the Inuit-soul musical group Pamyua.
“Being from Montreal, Canada, I grew up with infinite access to cultural diversity and performing arts,” Olesen said. “What an incredible opportunity to be working for the Fairbanks Concert Association in bringing the world to our community, while collaboratively maintaining the organization’s high standards of excellence and growing new opportunities.
“This year marks our 75th anniversary,” she said. “I am thrilled to be presenting a strong season with 14 performances while celebrating FCA’s history.”
To mark that anniversary, FCA highlights three new initiatives to help improve lives through the arts.
Arctic Fest happened last week and provided exhibitions, talks, workshops and performances that combined art and science as it relates to climate change. FCA partnered with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Northern Alaska Environmental Center for this initiative, which included hosting Pamyua, the popular Inuit group that combines Inuit culture and traditional drumming with R&B styling.
AK DE-CRUIT is happening now, six weeks of working with military veterans, using a “theatre as medicine” model to heal trauma and aid in the transition from military service back to life as a civilian. AK DE-CRUIT opened with “Cry Havoc,” a one-person play by a military veteran, weaving Shakespeare’s most famous speeches, with personal experience. A second performance “Make Thick My Blood” was a two-person adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” retelling the story from tree perspective of trauma survivors.
The Bill Stroecker Jazz Program for the study, practice and appreciation of jazz happens in April 2023. The Stroecker Foundation has made a commitment to jazz and developing new jazz audiences with three performances including Meow Meow on April 8, Emmet Cohen Trio with Cyrille Aimee on April 15 and Pink Martini with China Forbes on May 14.
The upcoming season is filled with some performers who are new to Fairbanks and some returning favorites.
Here is the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
