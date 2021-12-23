Fairbanks based YouTube creator Brooke Whipple has been selected to be part of a new national YouTube campaign titled The United States of YouTube (US of YT). Brooke Whipple’s moniker is Girl in the Woods, and she started her YouTube channel in 2010 to share her life in Alaska with her family that lived in the Lower 48 and to document her life for her kids.
YouTube is a great platform through which to share things like that, Whipple said. “It’s a really good way to build community.”
Whipple said she is honored to have won the United States of YouTube Campaign and is excited to represent Alaska in it. She wants to encourage people to get outside and get happy.
“I felt a pull to the wilderness and so naturally I found myself drawn to Alaska,” Whipple said.
She said she believes that Alaska is a wonderful place to connect to the outdoors, and enjoys the multitude of activities that are available here in the North. She also loves that you can be off the beaten path in minutes here, and said she is thankful for access to all the wilderness.
Her videos show her love for Alaska, featuring her camping, hiking, fishing and other activities that many Fairbanksans do. She is lighthearted and funny, and watchers can’t help but smile as they experience Whipple’s adventures through their screen.
Whipple has lived all over Alaska. She has resided in the Aleutians, Delta Junction, Fairbanks, and in the beginning of her adventure in Alaska, she lived out of her tent in Homer for several years. She currently splits her time between Alaska and her home state, Michigan.
Her message is mainly about getting outdoors and experiencing nature, which she believes can be restorative and healing. “My mantra is ‘Get outside and get happy!’” Whipple said.
Even with the extreme weather here in Fairbanks, Whipple believes it is important to get outside for at least a couple minutes every single day.
Approaching the coldness of Fairbanks is about changing your mindset, getting the correct clothing and pushing yourself to get outside for just a little bit each day, even if it’s just for a short walk, Whipple said. The outdoors are magical to her and even in the deepest darkest months, getting outside can be healing.
She said she is thankful for her fans for giving her the opportunity to inspire and create a community that shares the same views. “If I help just one person cope, I am happy,” Whipple said.
Her YouTube channel, which can be found at bit.ly/3yTdzHr, has more than 315,000 subscribers. Her videos “transport her audience to remote mountains, lush forests, and crystal clear waterways. Whether hiking, camping or canoeing, her survival tips, cooking techniques, and words of encouragement give viewers the motivation to get exploring,” wrote Allison Hacker, an agent at M Booth.
Whipple’s videos represent the beauty and life that Alaska has to offer, and she is incredibly thankful to YouTube for the opportunity to expand her reach nationally.
Contact Features Editor Galina Segler at 907-459-7585, gsegler@newsminer.com or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.