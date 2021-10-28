The Fairbanks Arts Association is getting ready to open up their November exhibition.
The November exhibition will be “Books As Art 3” by the Northwoods Book Arts Guild. “Books As Art 3” shows off a variety of handcrafted artist books, such as sculptural, traditional, or interactive, and highlights how creative the Guild members can be. The Northwoods Book Arts Guild will offer handmade books for sale as the Gift Shop Artist of the Month in the Bear Gallery shop.
A live-stream virtual opening day event for this exhibition will be held at 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, on the Fairbanks Arts’s Facebook page. The live-stream will include an overview of the show and present the “Northwoods Set Book Project,” which was created in collaboration with the University of Alaska Press. A special reading from the poetry book “Armor & Ornament” by Christopher Lee Miles will be included.
The 10 year anniversary of the Northwoods Book Arts Guild and annual meeting will also be streamed live on Fairbanks Arts’ Facebook page from 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.
“Books As Art 3” is on view Nov. 5–27 at the Bear Gallery, 3rd Floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, in Fairbanks. The Bear Gallery is open noon–6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The gallery currently has a 15-guest limit in place.