The Fairbanks Art Association announced the winners of the 27th Annual Statewide Poetry Contest on Tuesday. The 2022 winners represent poets from all over Alaska.
Erin Coughlin Hollowell was the juror for the contest this year. Hollowell is a poet and writer who lives in Homer. She is the author of “Pause, Traveler” and “Every Atom.” She has received two Rasmuson Foundation Fellowships, a Connie Boochever Award and an Alaska Literary Award.
Rather than host an in-person reading, Fairbanks Arts Association will be creating a video of the winning poems posted to their website. All winning poems are available to read at fairbanksarts.org.
The full list of winners is below:
Adult Winners
No. 1 — Wendy Erd, “Whereabouts”
No. 2 — Eran Eads, “The Only Way To Find An Ice Cave Is To Hear It”
No. 3 — Aurelia Kessler, “Consider the Diatom”
High School Winners
No. 1 — William Bradshaw, “Focus on this Sonnet”
No. 2 — Abigail Eberhardt, “A Modern Affliction”
No. 3 — Darcy Misel, “lakeshore, by the tamaracks 7/14”
Middle School Winners
No. 1 — Clover VanOrmer, “oldest friend.”
No. 2 — Chelsea Mapili, “Evergreen, Evermore”
No. 3 — Stav Weiss, “Poem Written In The Basement”
Elementary School Winners
No. 1 — Nevelo Hoogendoorn, “Where I Am From”
No. 2 — Sawyer Johnson, “A Pencil Yellow Birch Leaf”
No. 3 — Brook Taintor, “Chickadee”