The Fairbanks Arts Association is accepting entries for the the 64th Parallel Exhibition, coming in October.
It will be the 36th year for the exhibit, and artists have until noon Sept. 30 to submit works for consideration.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Fairbanks Arts Association is accepting entries for the the 64th Parallel Exhibition, coming in October.
It will be the 36th year for the exhibit, and artists have until noon Sept. 30 to submit works for consideration.
The 64th Parallel Exhibition showcases work by artists 18 and older from Interior Alaska. Selected artwork will be on view in the Bear Gallery from Oct. 7-29. Four works will receive monetary prizes. For entry guidelines, visit fairbanksarts.org.
This year’s juror is Allison Baker. She earned a Master’s of Fine Arts in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design, a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in sculpture and a Bachelor of Arts in gender atudies from Indiana University. Her work investigates “hegemonic femininity as a site of transgression and resistance with tongue planted firmly in cheek.” She’s an associate professor of sculpture and studio art at Hamline University.
Baker has exhibited nationally and internationally at the CICA Museum in South Korea, the Zverev Centre of Contemporary Art in Moscow, the Knockdown Center in New York, and Franconia Sculpture Park, where her work is currently exhibited.
A visual arts workshop presented by Baker will be 3-6 p.m. Oct. 2 in The Blue Room, located on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, 2300 Airport Way. The cost is $15 for Fairbanks Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. See fairbanksarts.org or call 907-251-8386 or email gallery@fairbanksarts.org for more information.
On Oct. 3, Baker is presenting an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. in The Blue Room. It is free to attend and open to the public. She will share her experiences, inspiration and concepts behind her work.
Fairbanks Arts Association programs are made possible by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska State Council on the Arts, Emerald Isle, the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, Mt.McKinley Bank, and individual and corporate contributions.