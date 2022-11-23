Fairbanks artist Gail Priday will present a solo exhibition at the Alaska State Museum in Juneau from Dec. 2 through Feb. 4. The artist will make a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, when the show opens 4:30-7 p.m.

The exhibition is entitled “Up Close and Underfoot” and focuses on the trees and understory of the boreal forest. She has been preparing for this exhibition for the past three years.

