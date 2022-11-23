Fairbanks artist Gail Priday will present a solo exhibition at the Alaska State Museum in Juneau from Dec. 2 through Feb. 4. The artist will make a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, when the show opens 4:30-7 p.m.
The exhibition is entitled “Up Close and Underfoot” and focuses on the trees and understory of the boreal forest. She has been preparing for this exhibition for the past three years.
“It’s hard to believe it is all finally coming together,” she said.
Priday and her family lived in Fairbanks from 2002-2005, then returned in 2009. Priday attended graduate school at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She has been a member of the Fairbanks Arts Association Board since 2017 and worked at the Museum of the North for seven years. She now works at UAF Summer Sessions.
This year, she received an Individual Artist Award from the Rasmuson Foundation. A portion of that award helped pay for shipping paintings to Juneau for this exhibition.
The exhibit includes 33 paintings, all inspired by the boreal forest — specifically the trees and understory she comes across while walking on local trails.
“Much of my work is about the small elements of the boreal forest,” Priday said.
When she came to Alaska, she knew she would love the mountains and expansive sky, “but I did not expect to be so captivated by the underbrush, the fungus and every tree I met.”
“That wonderment has not left me,” she said. “The small details of the northern forest are most frequently the subjects of my work.”
“These easily overlooked features of the landscape suggest an extraordinary and active world that exists quietly beside my own,” she added.
Each of her paintings was inspired by walks in the woods near her home in Interior Alaska. The trails are in constant flux due to shifting seasons, visitors, time of day and other factors.
“Yet they are reassuringly familiar,” she said.
“My work emphasizes the sights, seasons, and changes we know to expect here in the North,” she said in her artist statement.
