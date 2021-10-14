The Fairbanks Arts Association is presenting the 35th Annual 64th Parallel Juried Exhibition, on view now until Oct. 28.
The 64th Parallel Juried Exhibition features the artwork of Interior Alaska artists who submitted their pieces for evaluation last month. The selected juror, Jenny Day, had 167 submissions to narrow down from.
“It was difficult to narrow the selection down to 64 pieces,” Day wrote in her juror’s statement. “I found myself drawn to work that investigated this connection to landscape and the harsh realities of living in Alaska in an unusual way.”
Day is a full-time painter and sculptor living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Before working as an artist, Day received her BA in environmental studies from the University of California Santa Cruz. She then made her way to Alaska, where she decided she wanted to pursue a career in art, and earned her BFA in painting from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
As she grew as an artist, she worked toward earning her MFA in painting from the University of Arizona. Day’s work has now been exhibited in places all over the world, including Italy, Korea and Germany. She is currently represented by the Jonathan Ferrara Gallery.
The artwork on display in the exhibition features a wide variety of mediums such as painting, sculpting, printmaking and drawing. The winning piece of the Juror’s Choice award was “Untitled” by Dakota Keller. Keller’s art was made with print, collage, glitter, handmade ink of salt, walnuts, copper, vinegar and pokeberry.
“Dakota’s use of unusual materials in her work that include poke berry and glitter felt very contemporary.” Day wrote to me about Keller’s piece. “I was curious about its composition, form, and meaning.”
As you walk through the gallery, you can see the connection between Alaska and the artists shown in their work. Pieces of Alaska were infused in each piece, whether it be through materials used or the imagery portrayed.
“Overall I felt there was a strong connection to myth and story-making in the work,” Day wrote. “The narrative a reflection of Alaska, the juxtaposition of wild, and modern, with every business in the Interior claiming to be the Most Northern.”
The exhibition is free to the public and can be viewed from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, in Fairbanks. Some of the artwork displayed is available for purchase and the funds go toward supporting the artist and the Bear Gallery.
Contact Features Editor Galina Segler at 907-459-7585 or by email at gsegler@newsminer.com.