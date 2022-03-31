Fairbanks may be landlocked, but Fairbanksans of all ages have the opportunity to watch the ocean come to them during the Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre’s performance of “The Little Mermaid,” which opens this Friday.
Jennifer Wienke, who co-owns FACT with Jill Rosholt, explained that the show is closely based on the well-known Disney film “The Little Mermaid.” The play, she said, will be “true to the actual cartoon,” which — as many people likely know — is about a mermaid (Ariel, played by Natalie Wienke) who falls in love with a human prince (Eric) and dreams of becoming a person.
According to Wienke, they decided upon “The Little Mermaid” for its broad appeal and popularity. FACT performed “Mathilda” in November for their fall show, but for their spring show Wienke said they wanted something more people would be drawn to. “The Little Mermaid,” she said, was a good fit because most people (ranging from children to adults) already know the story. FACT tries to put on shows that are fun for the whole family, Wienke explained. On top of that, the “Little Mermaid” is “fun to dress,” Wienke said of the costumes.
The cast includes 48 actors, ranging in age from five through adult. Wienke explained that the large cast has been broken into two groups: there are 26 actors in the main cast, while the others (participants ages 5 through 12) are in a show class.
The difference is that the younger show class actors, who primarily play sea creatures, have a lesser time commitment. A core goal of FACT is to expose children to theater, Wienke said, and to give youth a chance to learn about acting and participate in a play without a rigorous rehearsal schedule.
The core cast, on the other hand, has been rehearsing several times a week for three to four hours for the past several months, according to Wienke. Auditions were held in December, and the cast has been meeting since then. Rehearsals have gone well, she said. Wienke explained that she Rosholt “have this dialed in” after several years of working together.
There will be eight performances of “The Little Mermaid,” which will run from April 1 through April 10. Each show is followed by a character meet and greet with the cast members. Wienke said she is particularly excited for kids to have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite characters because it provides somewhat of a “Disney experience.”
The show will be performed at West Valley high school’s DeWilde Theatre.
Tickets–which Wienke said are selling quickly–are available at: https://bit.ly/factmermaid.
