Fairbanks Academy Children’s Theatre presents “Radium Girls” Nov. 4-5 at West Valley Performing Arts Center.

Jennifer Wienke and Jill Rostalt started FACT in 2018 to give young people an opportunity to learn more about theatre in a safe environment, Wienke said. They offer classes, workshops and shows for all ages.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com