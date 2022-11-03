Fairbanks Academy Children’s Theatre presents “Radium Girls” Nov. 4-5 at West Valley Performing Arts Center.
Jennifer Wienke and Jill Rostalt started FACT in 2018 to give young people an opportunity to learn more about theatre in a safe environment, Wienke said. They offer classes, workshops and shows for all ages.
FACT emphasizes trauma-informed theatre, Wienke said. Trauma-informed theatre supports the whole person and includes check ins and check outs of the rehearsal process as well as discussions of the rehearsal process.
“Radium Girls,” written by D.W. Gregory in 2000, is based on the true story of female workers at the U.S. Radium Corporation factory in Orange, New Jersey, in the 1920s. They contracted radiation poisoning from painting watch dials with radium. This true story inspired workman’s compensation, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations and other labor laws.
Marie Curie believes radium has many health benefits and could cure cancer. Grace, Irene and Kathryn, who work at the U.S. Radium Plant, paint luminous watch faces with radium and are instructed to point their paint brushes by molding the bristles with their mouths. Soon, many of the workers begin experiencing health issues and one co-worker dies, but the company doesn’t do anything about it. “Radium Girls” follows Grace Fryer, a 15-year-old girl who leaves high school to support her family and her country in WWI. She fights for her day in court and searches for justice. “Radium Girls” examines the fight for justice among American laborers and the commercialization of science.
“It’s a women’s empowerment production,” Wienke said. “It’s about these women who are really trying to make their voices heard about the unfair treatment they’ve received as workers.”
This show is much more serious in nature and has to rely on strong acting skills in comparison to singing and dancing numbers, Wienke said.
Wienke said the cast had a lot of discussions on how young people are treated today and making their voices heard, which ties into the show. The cast also talked a lot about discrimination against any protected class and the relationship between those issues and the current show, she said.
While these OSHA laws and labor laws started with this case, labor injustices are still happening and heard about today, Wienke said.
“Radium Girls” won best production by The Burlington Players in 2013 and was named the best new play of 1999-2000 by the Newark Star-Ledger.
WHAT: Fairbanks Academy Children’s Theatre performs Radium Girls this weekend.
WHEN: Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, and 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
WHERE: The DeWild Theatre at West Valley High School, 3800 Geist Road.
