In the front row sitting on the blocks is Autumn Demientieff, Quinnlyn Samson, Karley Thrun and Clothield Overacker. In the back row standing is Maya Seymour, Natalie Wienke, Peyton Hamilton, Jamie Ritchie, Ella Haas and Ella Engman.
Galina Segler
Kylie Haas, who plays Entertainer, and Amber Shepard, who plays Miss Honey, pose in their costumes during dress rehearsal.
Matilda, played by Karley Thrun, stands defiantly next to Mrs. Phelps, played by Caitlyn Overacker.
The Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre (FACT) has been working hard since August to put on the show of the season.
FACT is excited to perform Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” in musical form, a story of a young girl who overcomes self-centered parents and an evil headmistress with mysterious magical powers. Although it is traditionally a children’s book, the musical is humorous and suitable for all ages.
“When people hear that it’s a children’s theater performance, they think of how cute it will be,” said Jennifer Wienke, owner and instructor of FACT. “But when they see these kids perform, they see that they’re on another level.”
In order to be selected for a part, the students were required to have previous theater experience. For auditions, they had to sing for one minute as well as demonstrate an acting and dancing sample. All the actors/actresses performing are 12 and older.
The majority of kids performing in “Matilda” have been in the theater world for over five years, and it shows when they’re singing and dancing on stage. They have amazing projection and pronunciation, and the timing of the dances matches to the beat of the music perfectly. It is truly a professional performance.
The props and set were made by the cast and crew themselves, putting lots of detail and care into it. The props are colorful and bright, with an expert look to them. The costumes were selected to reflect each character exactly as one would imagine they look as they read the book.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults, and are available for purchase at bit.ly/3EKwmGD.
The first showing of “Matilda” is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Dewild Theater in West Valley High School, 3800 Geist Road, in Fairbanks. Subsequent shows are 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 4 p.m. Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 4 p.m. Nov 14, all at the Dewild Theater.