Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre (FACT) presents their spring musical, Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical,” starting Friday.

The musical centers around the imprisoned teenage children of Disney’s villains, Maleficient, Jafar, the Evil Queen and Cruella De Vil on the Isle of the Lost. The children are sent to prep school with the children of Disney heroes and decide whether to follow in their parents’ footsteps or learn to be ‘good.’ All the student are descendants of Disney characters, Wienke said.

