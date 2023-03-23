Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre (FACT) presents their spring musical, Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical,” starting Friday.
The musical centers around the imprisoned teenage children of Disney’s villains, Maleficient, Jafar, the Evil Queen and Cruella De Vil on the Isle of the Lost. The children are sent to prep school with the children of Disney heroes and decide whether to follow in their parents’ footsteps or learn to be ‘good.’ All the student are descendants of Disney characters, Wienke said.
Jennifer Wienke, who co-owns FACT with Jill Rosholt, said that the cast is very excited to open the show on Friday. Cast members auditioned for the show in December and started rehearsing in January. She said the cast rehearses 12 hours a week. “When the production is over, they’ll have put in over 170 hours of practice time,” Wienke said.
The cast includes 44 actors boasts a wide range of ages, down to five years old. The cast is made up of 24 main cast members and 20 actors in the show class.
FACT uses a trauma-informed approach to rehearsals so cast members spend time checking in and out of the rehearsal process, work on team building, and talk about their goals. Wienke said discussions focused around what it takes to be a good person, a good cast member, a good team player and a good role model for the show class.
The show is perfect for the whole family, Wienke said.
There will be eight performances of “Descendant’s: The Musical,” which will run from March 24 to April 2. There is a character meet and greet after every show.
• 7 p.m. on March 24 and March 31.
• 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 25 and April 1.
• 4 p.m. on March 26 and April 2.
The show will be performed at the Dewild Theatre in West Valley High School.
Tickets are $15 for people 18-years-old and under and $25 for adults.Tickets are available at fairbanksact.com.
FACT will host camps and classes over the summer. Registration begins in April. Auditions for the next play take place in August.
