Learn the basics of starting a home-based, cottage foods business in a free, online class from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.
Alaskans can sell certain foods such as jams, jellies, pickled vegetables, bread and pastries directly to consumers if certain conditions are met.
Sarah Lewis, a health, home and family development agent, will discuss the safest methods of preserving foods: drying, water-bath canning and pickling. She also will include an introduction to Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation cottage foods regulations.
The class is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Visit the registration website to sign up.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Following the live presentation, a recording will be provided to all registrants, including those unable to attend the live event.