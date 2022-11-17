The 2023 Official Fairbanks Visitors Guide is now available for free from Explore Fairbanks. The 68-page, full-color booklet provides information for planning a trip to Fairbanks throughout the year. The annual publication illustrates features and attractions specific to life in the region as well as ways to journey to Denali National Park and Preserve, the Arctic and Interior Alaska. Additionally, the guide focuses on Fairbanks’ downtown, the contemporary arts and food scene, insider tips and local outdoor hot spots.
The guide highlights activities available throughout the year including fishing, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, hiking, visiting museums and activities on the Chena River. Other pursuits take place during the winter months, including dog mushing, mingling with reindeer, ice sculpting, snowmobiling and skiing. The guide also features exhibitions, attractions and performances focused on inspirational Alaska Native peoples, spirited pioneers and nature-inspired artists.