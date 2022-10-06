A new exhibit featuring the works of Amy Reed Geiger opens Friday at Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St. in downtown. The opening reception is 5-8 p.m.
The exhibit, “Seasonal Rounds,” displays Geiger’s photography captured during seven years of walking trails at Creamer’s Field.
“I started walking Creamer’s Field on a lark on 7/14/2015 and never stopped walking,” Geiger said in a release announcing the art show. “Over time I began to take photographs, and this exhibit displays the highlights. ... It has made me acutely aware of the beauty of nature. It has made me love trees and flowers and birds and critters. It has made me stand up and take notice to our severe winter temperatures and sort out how to mitigate the many, many days of 10, 20, 30 and occasionally 40 or 50 below temperatures during the course of any given winter.”
She called it “a wonder-filled awakening to the power of nature.”
In addition to photographer, the show also features masks, something Geiger fell in love with creating on a lark. It was during a ceramics class that she became entranced with the feel of clay in her hands, she said.
“ I was astonished, and still am, when souls materialize from malleable clay. The beings that emerge sometimes take my breath away,” she said.
The mask exhibit is titled “Spirits, Sprites, Gods and other Fantastical Beings.”