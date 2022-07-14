The fifth annual Ester Fest, coming up Saturday, is a family-friendly benefit concert to help raise funds for the purchase, maintenance and continuous improvement of the Ester Community Park. Music starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Concessions from local food trucks, adult beverages from Goldies and Ester Fest T-shirt sales also benefit the community park.
“Bring the family, enjoy the day and support a great cause,” ECA President Monique Musick said.
This year’s festival boasts a diverse line-up of some of Fairbanks’ top musicians. Each hour features a different style of music, from song-writer to rock & roll. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for youth/seniors and children under 10 are free. For a complete line-up of music and food vendors visit estercommunityassociation.org/ester-fest.
The Ester Community Park is unique in many ways beyond its playground, large stage and lush grassy field. The privately-owned park is operated separately from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Recreation department and is maintained, paid for and operated entirely by volunteers, with the nonprofit Ester Community Association using private donations, income from facility reservations and revenue from annual fundraisers.
“It’s the best kept secret outdoor music venue in the Interior,” Park Director Mark Simpson said. “The volunteer maintained park is enjoyed by hundreds of people weekly. Have some fun and give a little back to the park at Ester Fest this Saturday.”
Parking at the park is limited so people are encouraged to carpool if they are able. The spacious lawn has lots of room to spread out — bring a chair or blanket and enjoy live music on the biggest outdoor stage and best grass in Fairbanks.
The outdoor venue has lots of room for distancing; masking is not required and no questions will be asked about vaccination status. However, organizers ask anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms to stay home, and anyone who feels more comfortable is encouraged to wear a mask if desired.
The Ester Community Association was founded in 1941 to enhance the lives of Ester-area residents and to help them work together for common goals. It was recognized as a 501©(3) nonprofit organization March 2017.