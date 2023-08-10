The sixth annual Ester Fest is coming up Saturday to raise funds for Ester Community Park.
Ester Fest is a family-friendly fundraiser to help raise money for the purchase, maintenance and continuous improvement of the park.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 7:19 am
“We have a fantastic line-up of local and national musicians, a huge variety of booths to shop at, and it’s all happening at one of Interior Alaska’s finest venues — our beloved Ester Community Park,” Ester Community Association President Monique Musick said in a releasing announcing the bash.
New this year is the addition of arts and craft vendors and local businesses.
More than 30 businesses have signed up to sell wares and share their art with the community.
Festival T-shirts designed by local artist Sine Anahita will also be available for purchase, and six food trucks are slated to be in attendance. Concessions from the food trucks, adult beverage sales and T-shirt sales benefit the park.
Musically, this year’s festival boasts a lineup of folk, Americana, rock, blues and indie bands. The lineup includes Ragged Company, Tim Easton from Nashville, Lowland Jubilee, I.N.D.Y., Honey Bucket String Band, Psychic Spy Chick, Steve Brown & the Bailers, Skidmarks and Valley Below.
Admission is $10 for adults, and youth under 18 are admitted at no cost.
The music starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
Parking is limited so people are encouraged to carpool if they are able.
The park lawn has lots of room to spread out, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the music on the biggest outdoor stage in Fairbanks.
The Ester Community Park is operated and maintained by community volunteers. It is located at 3566 Old Nenana Highway
For a complete line-up of musicians and information about the festival, visit estercommunityassociation.org/ester-fest.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.