The North Pole Grange hosts a one-artist show 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, the final day of a month-long exhibit.
Lacey Miller is the featured artist. On display are 90 pieces of art of varying sizes. The art includes wire sculpture, watercolor, acrylic, plaster cast, collage and stained glass. The show is entitled “Wild Side” and emphasizes the wild side of the natural world, with an occasional surprise of an even wilder side.
In addition to the art show, grange officials are eager to collect memories of the grange from longtime residents. The grange plans to apply for the building to become a candidate for the National Register of Historic Places. Those anecdotes will play an important role in the application process.
“We are interested in talking to people who were involved with the Eielson Area Grange #6 or North Pole Grange #6,” said grange manager John Poirrier. “This includes people who may have attended or participated in events at the Grange Hall from the early 60s to present day. Events include meetings of any type: religious services, memorial services, parties, ceremonies, swap and sell, haunted house, picnics, workshops, spaghetti feeds, pancake breakfast, art shows, or anything else that should be on the list.”
The North Pole Grange is currently the only active grange building in the state, after the grange hall at Two Rivers was destroyed by fire years ago.
The grange is an advocacy and service organization that promotes the well-being of families, communities and agriculture. The space is often used to host community events.
