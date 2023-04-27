Lone Raven

This is one of many paintings and other artwork by Lacey Miller on display 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the North Pole Grange. Kris Capps/news-miner

 Kris Capps

The North Pole Grange hosts a one-artist show 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, the final day of a month-long exhibit.

Lacey Miller is the featured artist. On display are 90 pieces of art of varying sizes. The art includes wire sculpture, watercolor, acrylic, plaster cast, collage and stained glass. The show is entitled “Wild Side” and emphasizes the wild side of the natural world, with an occasional surprise of an even wilder side.

