The Fairbanks Concert Association will present the jazz group the Emmet Cohen Trio and singer Cyrille Aimée Saturday, April 15. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Davis Concert Hall on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Three Fairbanks student musicians will accompany the group for part of the concert.
The concert is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, a trio of jazz-influenced performances that will conclude FCA’s 75th anniversary season.
Emmet Cohen is the winner of the 2019 American Pianists Award and has appeared at international jazz events including the Newport, Monterey, Detroit, North Sea, Bern, Edinburgh and Jerusalem jazz festivals. Accompanying him will be John Lumpkin on drums and Philip Norris on bass.
The trio will be joined by Grammy-nominated Cyrille Aimée. The singer won the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition, and co-starred with Bernadette Peters in a Stephen Sondheim tribute at New York’s City Center.
Joining them onstage will be three Fairbanks student musicians. Seth Burke, a senior at Hutchison High School, plays the trumpet with West Valley High School. West Valley student Adlee Demientieff plays electric bass and upright bass. The third high school musician is pianist Daniel Cheney, a sophomore at Lathrop High School.
A second performance on Sunday will double as community outreach and a fundraiser for FCA’s education programs. The Emmet Cohen Trio will play with the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band at 5 p.m. in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. Donations at the door will help fund activities such as all-ages school concerts and workshops with FCA artists.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.