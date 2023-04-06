The Fairbanks Concert Association will present the jazz group the Emmet Cohen Trio and singer Cyrille Aimée Saturday, April 15. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Davis Concert Hall on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Three Fairbanks student musicians will accompany the group for part of the concert.

The concert is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, a trio of jazz-influenced performances that will conclude FCA’s 75th anniversary season.