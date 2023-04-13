While we wait for Mother Nature to sort out her schedule (it can’t be winter forever, can it?), we’ll have to generate our own energy and heat this weekend with two jazz concerts by the Emmet Cohen Trio.
The first concert, on Saturday, showcases the trio along with jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée and appearances by three Fairbanks student musicians. The concert is 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium. It’s the second in the three-part Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The final installment will be with Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on May 14.
Emmet Cohen is an American jazz pianist and composer who, though relatively young, has compiled an impressive resume. He won the 2019 American Pianists Award, the 2014 American Jazz Pianists Competition and the 2011 Phillips Piano Competition at the University of West Florida, and was a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. He’s performed at some of the most prestigious venues, including Birdland and the Lincoln Center, and in more than 30 countries.
He also took center stage in his own living room during the pandemic, offering the closest thing to live jazz in New York with his online “Emmet’s Place,” which included his trio and eventually guest musicians. Among them was Grammy-nominated Cyrille Aimée. Their cover of “La Vie en Rose” has nearly 6 million views on YouTube.
Aimée has a well-established performance and recording reputation of her own. She has won the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition, and she co-starred with Bernadette Peters in a Stephen Sondheim tribute at New York’s City Center. Born to a French father and a mother from the Dominican Republic, she has a style that one reviewer called a “buoyant blend of Gallic charm, irrepressible joie de vivre and Gypsy-inspired verve.”
Making up the other two-thirds of his namesake trio are Philip Norris on bass and John Lumpkin II on drums. Norris is studying jazz at the Juilliard School. He won the Ella Fitzgerald Outstanding Soloist Award at the Essentially Ellington Competition in 2016 and has performed in several countries and alongside musicians like Wynton Marsalis, Ulysses Owens Jr. and Helen Sung.
Lumpkin takes the collaborative, cooperative ethos of his two loves, jazz and gospel, into community-based initiatives like the Jazz Discovery Series, which he founded to help give young musicians performance opportunities.
Jazz, Cohen has said, “is enriched immeasurably by connecting and studying with jazz masters, forging backward to the very creation of the art form.” He created, produced and was pianist for the Masters Legacy Series, a set of recordings and interviews honoring legendary jazz musicians. Four volumes of the series have been released, spotlighting Cohen’s collaborations with Jimmy Cobb, Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Tootie Heath and George Coleman.
Like the musicians he’s gathered for this weekend’s performance, Cohen plays regularly with many of the greats in contemporary jazz. He also works to maintain the legacy of his musical heritage and extend a hand to a younger generation. To that end, he invited three area student musicians to join them onstage Saturday night.
Seth Burke, on trumpet, is a senior at Hutchison High School but plays for West Valley High School. Another West Valley student, sophomore Adlee Demientieff, plays electric bass and upright bass. Lathrop High School sophomore Daniel Cheney plays keyboard, trombone, drums and guitar.
The three students and the Emmet Cohen Trio will also play with the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts. The performance will double as community outreach and a fundraiser for FCA’s education programs. Tickets are $10. Donations at the door will help fund activities such as all-ages school concerts and workshops with FCA artists.
Tickets to both shows can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.