While we wait for Mother Nature to sort out her schedule (it can’t be winter forever, can it?), we’ll have to generate our own energy and heat this weekend with two jazz concerts by the Emmet Cohen Trio.

The first concert, on Saturday, showcases the trio along with jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée and appearances by three Fairbanks student musicians. The concert is 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium. It’s the second in the three-part Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The final installment will be with Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on May 14.

