The Fairbanks Concert Association will present Eileen Ivers on stage at 7:30 p.m. March 3 in Hering Auditorium.
Ivers has been called one of the great innovators in Celtic and world music. Born and raised in New York City to Irish immigrants, Ivers grew up spending summers in Ireland and started learning to play the fiddle when she was 8 years old. She has been named the All-Ireland Fiddle Champion nine times, and she won a 10th award for the tenor banjo. Ivers has also won a Grammy and been nominated for an Emmy.
Ivers was a founding member of Cherish the Ladies and has performed with a range of notable musicians, including Sting, The Chieftains, Fiddlers 3, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops.
Ivers will be accompanied by her band, UnIVERSal Roots, which connects music, cultures, stories and emotions to show that we are more alike than dissimilar. The ensemble features Matt Mancuso (lead vocals, guitar, trumpet, fiddle), Buddy Connolly (button accordion, whistles, piano, vocals), Lindsey Horner (upright and electric bass, baritone sax, vocals) and Dave Barckow (lead vocals, percussion, guitar). Ivers plays fiddle, mandolin, banjo and bodhran, and combines the music with live looping.
Individual and subscription tickets can purchased at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.