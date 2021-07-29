Fairbanksans have the opportunity to witness some of the nation’s premier pilots and top of the line fighter aircraft in action this weekend.
Eielson Air Force Base is hosting the Arctic Lightning Airshow on Saturday and Sunday.
It is the first time in more than a decade that Eielson will host a jet demonstration team, according to airshow director Major Michael Magner.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the arrival performances, which also features the U.S. Air Force F-35 demonstration team, U.S. Air Force F-16 Pacific Air Force demonstration team, C-17 demonstration team, T-33 Acemaker Demo, the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team, the F-22, the KC-135 and the Alaska Commemorative Air Force.
In addition to the flight entertainment, attendees will have the opportunity to view several different aircraft on static display. This includes the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, to name a few.
Holding an airshow, Magner explained, is “a great way to give back to the community.” The show is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the general Fairbanks community and the military, as the public is invited to talk to military members about the aircraft and their mission. Magner said they are particularly excited to hold the event after a tough year in 2020.
Eielson, he said, is “proud to still be able to provide this opportunity for our community.”
Eielson last hosted an airshow in 2019, but before that the base had not held a show in over a decade.
Magner said the goal is to turn the event into a biennial staple in the community.
“We hope that we can make this a more frequent event and start to host an airshow every other year going forward,” he said.
The Arctic Lightning Airshow kicks off on Friday with a practice day for Department of Defense ID Card Holders and continues on Saturday and Sunday for members of the public.
The event is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.