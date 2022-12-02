The expanded literary world of Jane Austen is in Fairbanks for the holidays.
“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” opens tonight at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave., produced by the Fairbanks Drama Association and directed by Paul Adasiak. Written by Laura Gunderson and Margot Melcon, and based on characters from Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice,” the production takes place takes place at the estate of Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, giving a glimpse of life — and scandal — in the servants quarters of Pemberley at the height of holiday preparations. “The Wickhams” is a companion piece to “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”