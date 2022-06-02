The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Discover Alaska lecture series starting on June 8, highlighting topics in the 49th state with a variety of experts.
The free nine-lecture series is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. Lectures will be at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the BP Design Theatre, located on the fourth floor of the Engineering Learning and Innovation Facility on the UAF Fairbanks campus.
The presentations will also be livestreamed and available as recordings online. For more information about those options, visit uaf.edu/summer/events.
Lectures in the Discover Alaska series include:
June 8 — “Permafrost: How the Ongoing Thaw is Impacting Alaska’s Landscapes,” Louise Farquharson, research assistant professor, Geophysical Institute Permafrost Laboratory
June 15 — “The Road to Exhibition: Bus 142 at the UA Museum of the North,” Angela Linn, senior collections manager, University of Alaska Museum of the North
June 22 — “Tsunamis in Alaska: Are We Ready for the Next Big One?,” Elena Suleimani, research analyst and tsunami modeler, Alaska Earthquake Center
June 29 — “Sunny with a Chance of Electron Precipitation: Space Weather and What it Means to You,” Don Hampton, research associate professor, atmospheric and space science, Geophysical Institute
July 13 — “Flying to the Future: Drones in Alaska,” Cathy Cahill, director, Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration
July 20 — “UAF Center for Innovation, Commercialization and Entrepreneurship (Center ICE): Supporting Innovative Researchers and the Statewide Entrepreneurial Ecosystem,” Peter Webley, associate director of research
July 27 — “The Air We Breathe: Indoor Air Quality in Alaska,” Bill Simpson, professor of biochemistry, UAF College of Natural Science and Mathematics
Aug. 3 — “Ranked Choice Voting: Will it Work for Alaska?” Dermot Cole, journalist and historian
Aug. 10 — “From Nanook to Atanarjuat: The Evolution of Recording Culture in the North,” Lenny Kamerling, professor and curator of film emeritus, UA Museum of the North
Aug. 17 — “Portraits,” JR Ancheta, Geophysical Institute chief storyteller
For more information, visit www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 907-474-7021.