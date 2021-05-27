The University of Alaska Fairbanks Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning will host the 15th annual Discover Alaska summer lecture series starting on June 2, highlighting topics in the Last Frontier through the eyes of experts in their fields.
This free 10-lecture series can be viewed in person at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the BP Design Theater, on the fourth floor of the ELIF building on the UAF campus. Althea St. Martin is the series coordinator and will host the event each week.
Masks are required for unvaccinated people attending the events. The lectures will also be webcast at media.uaf.edu and posted on the Summer Sessions website afterward at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
The opening lecture will feature Pete Kelly, CEO of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, discussing the mission and its services. An outdoor reception will follow this event.
Other lectures in the 2021 series include:
June 9 — “Honoring Mining Pioneers of the Fairbanks Area During Alaska-Yukon Gold Rush Period,” Tom Bundtzen, president, Pacific Rim Geological Consulting Inc.
June 16 — “Alaska Defense Industry Resilience Initiative,” Nolan Klouda, executive director, University of Alaska Anchorage Center for Economic Development
June 23 — “Can Clean Energy and Fish Co-Exist?” Andy Seitz, professor of fisheries, UAF College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, and affiliate researcher, Alaska Hydrokinetic Energy Research Center and the Pacific Marine Energy Center
June 30 — “Walking the Davidson Ditch,” Wes Potter, retired military officer
July 7 — “Opening of the Arctic for Shipping and Resource Extraction and the Role That Alaska Will Play,” Mark Johnson, professor of oceanography, UAF Department of Geosciences
July 14 — “Where Did Our Trails Come From?” Stan Justice, trails advocate
July 21 — “Baby Dinosaurs of the Arctic,” Pat Druckenmiller, director, University of Alaska Museum of the North
July 28 — “The Hidden Lives of Lynx and Snowshoe Hares,” Knut Kielland, professor of ecology, UAF Institute of Arctic Biology
Aug. 4 — “Water Treatment in Alaska: From the Ice Age to the Space Age,” Mike Pollen, owner/instructor, NTL Alaska
For more information, visit www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 907-474-7021.
Contact Gary Black with your arts- and entertainment-related news at 459-7504, gblack@newsminer.com, or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.