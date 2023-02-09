In 1918, the painter Rockwell Kent was at an artistic crossroads. Seeking new inspiration, he traveled to Alaska with his son, Rockwell Kent III (known as Rocky), where they spent a year on Fox Island in Resurrection Bay. The artwork and memoir that resulted elevated Kent’s career to new heights while forever tying his legacy to Alaska.
Kent’s sojourn captured the imagination of Kenai Peninsula resident Eric Downs, who recently made his film directorial debut with “A Dreamer’s Search,” which recounts that year. “What would possess this guy from New York City to go all the way across the country in 1918 to spend a winter out on Fox Island,” Downs asked. It’s a question Downs sought to answer in his film, which draws from the director’s own deep connection to Alaska.
Downs filmed most of the movie on location, with three primary actors, all from Alaska. Anchorage resident Bradford James Jackson, who has worked in Hollywood, stars as Kent and also co-produced the film. Steven B. Hill, a longtime Anchorage actor, plays Lars Olson, a Swedish gold miner who lived on the island and assisted the Kents. And Iver Mitchell, whose father was a cameraman on the project, portrays Rocky.
“We could have never predicted how much of a rock star Iver was,” Downs said of the young actor, whose optimism and energy helped enliven the filming process. Mitchell is just one of the numerous people involved who Downs praised, saying the film could not have been completed without their efforts.
Downs came to filmmaking from a nontraditional background. A construction project manager by trade, he said he’s always wanted to direct movies, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he found his topic. That year, Downs became acquainted with Doug Capra, a historian and retired teacher and park ranger from Seward. Downs was captivated by Capra’s extensive knowledge of Kent’s time in Alaska, and in 2017 visited with him again to learn more.
“I had always had a desire to become a film maker, and Doug proposed that I do a short documentary on Rockwell Kent’s time out on Fox Island,” Downs said. Over the next couple of years he did extensive research, shot a lot of footage, and held some highly informative interviews, but didn’t feel that the format could tell the story he was trying to tell.
“It wasn’t until Covid hit that I decided to strip it all down and start again and look at the piece as a narrative, a fictional account based on the true life events. That allowed me the freedom to tell that story,” he said.
With a newly minted script in hand and the world in limbo, Downs assembled a cast and crew and headed for Fox Island to start filming. The team, he said, worked wonderfully together. “I’ve been around a lot of hard workers and blood, sweat, and tears, but these filmmakers, the passion that they put into the work, just was amazing.”
While the film is fictionalized, it primarily sticks to Kent’s memoir “Wilderness: A Journal of Quiet Adventure in Alaska,” with voiceover narration quoted or closely paraphrased from it. “One thing that was very important to me was to honor the story,” Downs explained. “I have this love for history and trying to capture the true life events.”
Downs is used to being in control as a project manager who has to attend to every detail. “But when it came to making this piece of art,” he said, “it was really a good exercise to learn how to give up that control, and to let the story take the lead.”
Currently the movie is making the rounds of film festivals, including Anchorage last month. Downs said it will go up on streaming services after it’s been through the festival circuit. Meanwhile, he’s hoping to find venues around the state, including in Fairbanks, where he can screen it for Alaskan audiences.
“A Dreamer’s Search” is a gently paced film about bonding with the land, and Downs, who grew up with a Bush pilot father taking him around Alaska, said he fears people are losing that connection. He’s already at work on his second film, which is set in the present and wholly fictional, but again emphasizes the importance of the natural world. He’s also digging deeper into Alaska history, seeking out other forgotten events to build films around. “I’m always looking for good stories that are below the surface that deserve to be told,” he said.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.