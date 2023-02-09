In 1918, the painter Rockwell Kent was at an artistic crossroads. Seeking new inspiration, he traveled to Alaska with his son, Rockwell Kent III (known as Rocky), where they spent a year on Fox Island in Resurrection Bay. The artwork and memoir that resulted elevated Kent’s career to new heights while forever tying his legacy to Alaska.

Kent’s sojourn captured the imagination of Kenai Peninsula resident Eric Downs, who recently made his film directorial debut with “A Dreamer’s Search,” which recounts that year. “What would possess this guy from New York City to go all the way across the country in 1918 to spend a winter out on Fox Island,” Downs asked. It’s a question Downs sought to answer in his film, which draws from the director’s own deep connection to Alaska.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.