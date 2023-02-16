DENALI NATIONAL PARK — Break out the warm winter gear and the sunglasses. It is time to celebrate the season at Denali Winterfest 2023.
This annual event offers two days of activities at Denali National Park that include snowshoeing, youth cross-country ski races, a snow block sculpting competition, a visit to the Denali Sled Dog Kennels and much more.
Everyone is invited to a community dinner at the Tri-Valley Community Center the night of Saturday, Feb. 25. The Denali Borough Mayor’s Community Service Award will be presented that night. Then, the Native Village of Cantwell hosts Bingo!, a popular family event with prizes for winners.
Here is the schedule.
Saturday, Feb. 25
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Indoor Picnic Area Open (across from the Winter Visitor Center) The unstaffed Indoor Picnic Area is open daily as a warm space with restrooms, park information, and limited seating.
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Winter Visitor Center Open (Murie Science and Learning Center) Rangers will be available to answer questions, sell park passes, and sign out snow sculpting tools as well as snowshoes.
• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Guided Snowshoe Walk. Meet at the Winter Visitor CenterJoin us for a fun and informative walk to discover the hidden joys of winter in Denali. A limited number of snowshoes will be available for checkout at the Winter Visitor Center.
• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Youth Cross-Country Ski Races at Riley Creek Campground, Caribou Loop. Ski races (ages 6–18), skate or classic ski and relay. The 0.8 km loop track will be open for preview at 10:00 a.m. Racers should check in by 10:30 a.m. at the starting line. Bring your own equipment.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Snow Block Sculpting Competition at upper parking lot of the Denali Visitor Center. Sign up for a snow block and pick up sculpting tools at the Winter Visitor Center Outdoor Desk. Judging begins at 3 p.m..
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Warm-Up at Savage Cabin, Mile 14 of the Denali Park Road.Hosted by Administration and Buildings & Utilities staff, come visit the historic Upper Savage River ranger patrol cabin. Enjoy a campfire, hot drinks, and s’mores! Park at Mountain Vista Rest Area at mile 13. Walk, ski or snowshoe 1/4 mile to cabin.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Refreshments at Winter Visitor Center Indoor Picnic Area. Snacks, light lunch, and refreshments provided by Doyon/Aramark Joint Venture.
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Kids’ Activity: The Denali Winter Ga.m.es, location to be announced. Location: Check at the Winter Visitor Center Desk. Drop by anytime between 1-2:30 p.m. for some fun activities for kids! We will be celebrating the winter ga.m.es...Denali-style! Join us for the thrill of victory and agony of defeat as we humans compete against Denali’s wildlife and natural features in, through, under, and around the snow.
• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Guided Snowshoe Walk. Meet at the Winter Visitor CenterSeasonal Affective D...elights! Don your snowshoes and stroll (or struggle, depending on the snow) through the forest with a ranger as we enjoy our winter wonderland. A limited number of snowshoes will be available for checkout at the Winter Visitor Center.
• 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — The Denali Sled Dog Kennels Open at Mile 3.4 of the Denali Park Road. Visit the Denali Sled Dog Kennels to learn about past and current operations and to meet some of our canine rangers. The Denali Sled Dog Kennels are currently open on Saturdays and Sundays only.
• 5 p.m. — Winterfest Community Dinner and Bingo! at Tri-Valley Community Center, Healy. Dinner and events presented and supported by Denali Borough, Native Village of Cantwell, Tri-Valley School, Aramark, Holland America-Princess, Three Bears Alaska, and The Alaskan Coffee Bean.
• 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Community dinner with dessert
• Denali Borough Mayor’s Community Service Award presentation
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Bingo! game hosted by the Native Village of Cantwell. All ages are welcome to participate. Prizes will be available.
• 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — Stargazing Party at Mountain Vista Rest Area, Mile 13, Denali Park Road. If it’s a clear night, come join us at the Mountain Vista parking lot to view constellations, planets, and maybe even the northern lights. Dress warmly and bring binoculars and a headlamp if you have them. Event may be canceled if the weather at Mountain Vista is too windy, snowy, or extremely cold.
Sunday, Feb. 26
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Indoor Picnic Area Open. Located across from the Winter Visitor Center. The unstaffed Indoor Picnic Area is open daily as a warm space with restrooms, park information, and limited seating.
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Winter Visitor Center (Murie Science and Learning Center)Rangers will be available to answer questions, sell park passes, and lend out snowshoes.
• 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — The Denali Sled Dog Kennels Open at Mile 3.4 of the Denali Park Road. Visit the Denali Sled Dog Kennels to learn about past and current operations and to meet some of our canine rangers! The Denali Sled Dog Kennels are currently open on Saturdays and Sundays only.