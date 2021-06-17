Spring in Alaska means dandelions. Denali’s “Dandelion Demolition” volunteer event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, during which participants will learn the difference between native dandelions and invasive dandelions in the park and spend the morning demolishing the invaders. It is an opportunity to learn how invasive species can harm the park’s ecosystem and why it is so important to help native species thrive on the fragile tundra.
Volunteers who do not mind getting their hands dirty and who want to help maintain the park are encouraged to participate. Volunteers will use hand tools to properly dig up invasive dandelions and complete the project. The National Park Service will provide training, tools and safety equipment. Guests will need to sign up ahead of time and volunteers should come prepared for a moderate workday with water, lunch, snacks, clothing layers and rain gear. All Dandelion Demolition volunteers will receive a thank you gift from the park.
For more information or to register for Dandelion Demolition, call the Denali National Park Volunteer Office at 907-683-9504.