The Deja Vu Players return after a lengthy hiatus to bring Fairbanks a concert of chamber music at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the First Church-Christ Scientist, 811 First Ave.
The Deja Vu Players are musicians who have performed together in the distant and not-so-distant past and who regroup for performances when possible. The players for this event include Charly Akert, cello; Ted DeCorso, clarinet; Paul Krejci, piano; and Thom McLean, violin and viola. They will present compositions by Darius Milhaud, Max Bruch, Johannes Brahms and Astor Piazzolla. Admission is free but donations are welcome.
Clarinetist Ted DeCorso is a professor emeritus at the University of Alaska Fairbanks where he taught woodwind instruments from 1974 to 1999. During that time, he concertized as chamber and solo clarinetist in Europe, China, New York, the northwestern United States, Hawaii, and at International Clarinet Congresses in London and Seattle. He has been a concerto soloist in Fairbanks, Honolulu, Florida, Kentucky, China and with the Arctic Chamber Orchestra in over 40 communities throughout Alaska. He was the music department chair for many years, conducted the Fairbanks Youth Orchestra, and for 20 years directed the UAF Summer Fine Arts Camp. Ted and his wife, Kay, now divide their time between Fairbanks and Dunedin, Florida, where he has conducted the Suncoast Symphony Orchestra, the Clearwater Band, and taught and performed as adjunct professor of clarinet at the University of Tampa.
Thom McLean was raised in Fairbanks and is profoundly thankful for the musical opportunities the community provided growing up here. In his high school years, he had the good fortune to study for two summers at Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony. After some college at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Thom became a vagabond traveler for a few years and, when working as a bartender in Yellowstone National Park, decided to go back to school. He transferred to Rice University and studied at the Shepherd School of Music and also majored in neuroscience. He has played many years with the Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau symphonies. One of his greatest joys is still being able to play music with great friends. He has been a violin and viola teacher for the past 25 years.
Born in Alaska to Swiss parents, Charly Akert’s introduction to the cello began at age 5. Since then, he has enjoyed a varied career as soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and “rock star.” His performances have ranged widely, from Carnegie Hall to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. After completing degrees at the University of Northern Colorado and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, he was awarded residencies at the Banff Centre, the Aspen Music Festival and Carnegie Mellon University. In 2011, he won first prize at the Plowman Nation Chamber Music competition as a member of the Nexus String Quartet. As a teacher of both solo cello and chamber music, Charly has served as guest faculty at the Kinhaven School of Music, at the Blue Lake Festival, and at the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. He is a regular guest artist and core member of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival. Charly recently moved back to his hometown of Fairbanks where he teaches cello and is pursuing a career as a Bush pilot.
Dr. Paul Krejci is an independent scholar, piano teacher and musician. Born and raised in Fairbanks, he studied classical piano with Dr. James Johnson and Karen Johnson. Paul has performed as a solo and collaborative pianist throughout Alaska as well as in Italy, Austria, Japan, China and Australia. A former term professor and adjunct instructor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he taught a wide range of undergraduate and graduate courses in music and the humanities. Paul has also worked for many years in the community as a piano accompanist for high school and university students and local choirs. He devotes his scholarly time to music history and performance projects covering a diverse array of topics such as ragtime and medieval keyboard works, the music of commercial whalers and explorers in the polar regions, as well as the music of northern Indigenous peoples and more recent settlers of Alaska and neighboring regions. Paul is also active as a keyboardist, organist, amateur accordionist, and studio musician. He has performed, composed, and arranged for local bands as well as for television, film, and exhibits. In 2004, he was an Alaska Public Radio Network Song of the Year Winner in the Instrumental Category. Finally, Paul volunteers his time serving as board vice president and artist selection chair for the Fairbanks Concert Association. He is currently researching and writing an historical account of the arts organization’s first 75 years with a planned book release in the next year.
Program
“Suite for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 157b” (1936)
Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)
I. Overture
II. Divertissement
III. Jeu
IV. Introduction et Final
“Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 83” (1910)
Max Bruch (1838-1920)
I. Andante
III. Andante con moto
VII. Allegro vivace, ma non troppo
“Trio for Piano, Clarinet, and Cello, Op. 114” (1891)
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
I. Allegro
II. Adagio
III. Andantino grazioso
IV. Allegro
“Oblivion” arranged for Violin, Cello, and Piano” (1984)
Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)
Arr. Jośe Bragato (1915-2017)