The Fairbanks Drama Association and The Looking Glass Group Theatre are accepting entries for the 2023 8x10 Festival of New Alaskan Plays.
Eight ten-minute plays will be chosen for staged readings at the festival, April 28 and 29 at FDA’s Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater in Fairbanks.
The guidelines for scripts include:
• One entry per playwright, one author per play. No musicals or children’s plays.
• Put the playwright’s name and contact information, including mailing address, phone and email, on the cover (title) page. This is the only place the author’s name should appear.
• The title of the play, cast of characters, time and place should follow the cover page. Number the pages beginning with the first page of dialogue.
• Plays should be written in standard playwriting format in a 12-point size font. (If you’re unfamiliar with standard format, the Internet can help.)
• Only plays between 8 and 12 minutes, based on one minute of playing time per page of script, will be accepted.
• Cast size should be no more than eight actors.
• Submissions must be emailed, postmarked or hand-delivered by March 15.
Submit one copy of the play, fastened by a staple or paperclip; do not submit a play in a folder or binder. Plays cannot be returned. Mail or hand-deliver the play to to 8X10 Festival, Fairbanks Drama Association / Looking Glass Group Theatre, 1852 Second Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701