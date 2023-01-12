The Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum has extended the deadline for applications for the 2023 Alaska Native Artist Residency Program. The new deadline is Friday. As in 2022, 2023 residencies are 21-22 days long and include a $2,000 artist stipend, a $660 food stipend, travel to and from Sitka (within Alaska). Residency positions are available for July 7 to July 28, Aug. 18 to Sept. 9, Sept. 15 to Oct. 6, and Oct. 7 to Oct. 28. While in residence, artists create art in an open studio-like format in the museum gallery and engage with the community through cultural consultations, artist talks and teaching an art form or art forms. Positions will be filled as funding allows and is contingent upon grant awards.
Artists may focus on traditional or contemporary Native art forms including but not limited to wood carving, ivory carving, silver engraving, beading, skin, gut and fish skin sewing, drum making, basket or textile weaving, drumming and dancing. Outstanding beginners and experienced artists are welcome. Artists benefit from utilizing the museum’s collections for research and meeting visitors from around Alaska, the world, and local Sitka community members while working in the museum gallery.