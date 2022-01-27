The Fairbanks Arts Association is accepting entries for its 27th Statewide Poetry Contest.
The contest is a celebration of poetry writing and literary artistry and invites participation from writers of all ages, elementary school age and older. The contest aims to encourage, publicize and reward the writing of high-quality poetry in Alaska. Winners of the contest will receive monetary prizes as well as an invitation to share their poetry during a reading event in April.
This year’s judge is Erin Coughlin Howell, author of “Pause, Traveler” (2013) and “Every Atom” (2018). She also is the executive director of Storyknife Writers Retreat and director of the Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference.
The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Cost to enter is $4 per poem for adults or $13 for four poems. Elementary, middle and high school cost is $3 per poem. For more information about submitting your poetry and about the contest, visit us at fairbanksarts.org.