The deadline for entries into the Fairbanks Arts Association’s poetry contest is fast approaching.

Deadline for submissions for the 28th Statewide Poetry Contest is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The contest invites participation from writers of all ages from elementary school and older. As a celebration of literary artistry, the contest aims to encourage, publicize and reward the writing of high-quality poetry in Alaska.