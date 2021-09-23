Fairbanks Arts Association is inviting artists from Interior Alaska to submit their artwork for consideration in this year’s fall juried exhibition. In its 35th year, 64th Parallel Exhibition showcases work by artists from Interior Alaska creating in a variety of media.
Online registration is due by noon Friday, and art intake is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Masks are required at the art intake. Opening day for the juried show is Oct. 1.
This year’s juror is Jenny Day, a painter and sculptor who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She earned an MFA in painting from the University of Arizona, a BFA in painting from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a BA in environmental studies from the University of California Santa Cruz. She has exhibited around the world and is represented by Jonathan Ferrara Gallery in Louisiana and William Havu Gallery Colorado.
Day will give an artists talk at 7 p.m. Monday at the exhibit hall in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts. It is free to attend and open to the public. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., she will present a professional development workshop. Pre-registration is required, and the workshop is open to the first 20 registrants. Participants must wear a mask. The cost of attendance is $10 for Fairbanks Arts members and $15 for non-members.
For more information about Day or the exhibition and art intake, see fairbanksarts.org.