‘Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaska” is returning to the stage for the first time in two years.
The live storytelling event, in which Alaskans share their true tales of life in the Far North, is 7 p.m. Saturday at Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, located at Lathrop High School.
University of Alaska Professor Robert Prince created the show after growing frustrated with the way Alaska was portrayed on reality TV. It’s been a hit since its debut in 2014, with Alaskans sharing their amazing, funny, uplighting and unforgettable true stories. It’s grown in popularity since its premiere and regularly sees sold-out crowds.
Saturday’s show will feature stories from Deb Horner, Matt Irinaga, Dave Runfola, Sarah Sullivan, Dawn Erbeck and Phoebe Rohrbacher. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required for entry. More information and tickets can be found at darkwinternights.com.
The show is generally rated PG-13 for brief language or references to adult situations.