Dance Theatre Fairbanks’ annual spring performance opens at 7 p.m. Friday at the Firehouse Theater with the theme, “Literature in Motion.”
“For those who just love to be entertained, it's going be great. There's just so many different genres of music and styles of dance,” said Meghan Albers, a teacher at Dance Theatre Fairbanks. “I think everyone's going to find something appealing about it, especially with it being tied to literature.”
The show is fun and sure to leave everyone impressed. “People are always very surprised by the amount of talent we have,” studio director Nicole Lockwood said.
As a nonprofit organization, DTF shows are put on entirely by the dancers and their families, allowing dancers to get unique experiences in every aspect of producing a show.
“I think it develops a community of family, and I think that dancers are more invested in their dance education because they’re part of the process,” Lockwood said. “We have dancers helping with costumes, props, sets, backstage, all of that stuff. We don't hire out, we don't bring in outside dancers, it is all done by our dancers and their families.”
The theme for this year's show, “Literature in Motion,” ties all the pieces together and adds a touch of nostalgia to the show. Book and movie lovers are sure to recognize some of their favorite songs throughout the performance.
This summer, DTF will host its annual summer camp in June and August with performances planned at the Midnight Sun Festival and Tanana Valley State Fair.
“We love getting our students out there in the community to perform, and it's a great way for new dancers to come and try their hand at dance, meet some semester dancers and meet teachers. It’s a fun, fast-paced camp, with a performance at the end, which is, of course, every dancer's favorite,” Lockwood said.
“Again, it’s a great mix of music — you’re going to have some classics, you’re going have some Spice Girls, and a lot of very smiley, very happy dancers who are so excited to share what they've learned over the past 16 weeks,” Lockwood said.
Tickets to the show are available at the door. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. each night with the show starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. The theater is located at 656 Seventh Ave.