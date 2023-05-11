Dance Theatre Fairbanks

From left, Adreanna Nash, Nora Lambert and Sarah Long rehearse Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for Dance Theatre Fairbanks' spring show, which is this weekend. 

 Mariana Low/News-Miner

Dance Theatre Fairbanks’ annual spring performance opens at 7 p.m. Friday at the Firehouse Theater with the theme, “Literature in Motion.”

“For those who just love to be entertained, it's going be great. There's just so many different genres of music and styles of dance,” said Meghan Albers, a teacher at Dance Theatre Fairbanks. “I think everyone's going to find something appealing about it, especially with it being tied to literature.”

