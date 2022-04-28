Fairbanksans should recognize the cover art of the 2022 Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival catalog.
It’s a scene happening right now at Creamer’s Field with the arrival of migrating waterfowl. Artist Lyndsi Harris captured it on a birch tree bark canvas: two sandhill cranes performing “The Dance.”
Harris studied biology and education at Walla Walla University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Always in awe of what she sees around her, she uses art as a way to capture some of the beauty that surrounds her every day. She hopes her artwork will draw others into the details that are so often missed. She was named 2022 artist of the year by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce for her embroidered raven on birch bark. Now, the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival also features her unique artwork.
“The Dance” focuses on sandhill cranes, incredible birds that fly all the way from the southern United States to northern meadows and wetlands, where their beautiful dances commence.
“They stretch their wings, bow gracefully to their lifelong mate, pump their heads, and leap athletically and energetically into the air,” she wrote of the birds. “During this season, I make weekly, if not daily, trips to Creamer’s Field to observe their incredible dance. We are so fortunate to have so many who have understood the need to preserve this beautiful space for them.”
The piece is painted on a canvas of sustainably harvested birch tree bark. The base color is established using watercolors, then hand embroidery techniques and embellishments are added to provide rich details, texture and depth.
You can see more at her website, www.evolutionarythread.com. For more about the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, see the story in today’s Latitude 65.