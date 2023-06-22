Country star Chris Young will be performing with a full band Friday at the Carlson Center as part of the 2023 Backyard Country BBQ.
Country star Chris Young will be performing with a full band Friday at the Carlson Center as part of the 2023 Backyard Country BBQ.
“It’ll be a great show, he’s a really great performer,” said Brad Erickson, event coordinator.
Young just released his latest single “Looking for you,” which he will be playing at the concert along with all of his top hits.
Young has had 17 top ten country hits in his career with 11 of them reaching number one. Some of his most famous are “Tomorrow” off his 2019 album “Neon” and “I’m Comin’ Over” off his 2015 album of the same title.
“Kendall Marvel will be opening and, you know, he’s won a Grammy. He’s also written a song for Blake Shelton and George Strait, too,” Erickson said.
The show is for all ages and will have a dry and wet section. Kids under 5 years old get in free, and minors are allowed in the beer garden if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“He’s not on an official tour but he does have a lot of dates this summer,” Erickson said. “He’s bringing a whole band so they’ll be lighting guys, sound techs, stage guys. It will be a full production.”
Unfortunately, there will be no backstage passes for purchase or opportunities to meet and greet with Chris Young.
The Carlson Center also is hosting a pre-show tailgate party with Craig Wayne Boyd and Ken Peltier. Boyd won season seven of “The Voice” with Blake Shelton in 2014, and Peltier is the lead singer for the Ken Peltier band from Alaska.
“VIP parking, live music, early access to merch, barbecue, and beer,” the flier for the tailgate party said. There will also be barbecue and a regular concession at the main concert.
The pre-show tailgate party will go from 3-6:30 p.m. and costs $25 per car or $10 per person who walks in. All people in the car must be 21 or older unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or spouse.
Ken Peltier will be playing from 3:30-5 p.m. and Craig Wayne Boyd from 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets for the pre-show event can be purchased at the door.
The doors to the main concert will open at 6 p.m. Friday. Opener Kendall Marvel will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and headliner Chris Young will play afterward for at least 90 minutes.
Tickets can be purchased online at ericksonevents.com or at the door. They cost between $45 and $85 depending on seats.
More information can be found at ericksonevents.com.
