Food security

University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension agent Sarah Lewis and Anchorage program manager Gina Dionne will offer a series of Tuesday evening online classes on preparing and preserving foods for the holidays. Participants will join Lewis on Zoom in her home kitchen in Juneau and Dionne in hers in Anchorage on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. Videos of the class also will be available afterward.

• Sept. 20: Create a Food Secure Pantry. Learn how to fill your pantry with staples and supplies to get you through winter emergencies.