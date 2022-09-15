University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension agent Sarah Lewis and Anchorage program manager Gina Dionne will offer a series of Tuesday evening online classes on preparing and preserving foods for the holidays. Participants will join Lewis on Zoom in her home kitchen in Juneau and Dionne in hers in Anchorage on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. Videos of the class also will be available afterward.
• Sept. 20: Create a Food Secure Pantry. Learn how to fill your pantry with staples and supplies to get you through winter emergencies.
• Sept. 27: Winterizing your Home and Garden. Learn to prepare your home and garden for the winter months.
• Oct. 11: Making Sauerkraut and Relish. Learn to make sauerkraut and mixed-pickle fermented relish to enjoy with fall wild game.
• Oct. 18: Making Wild Game Sausage. Learn to make fresh sausage from wild game meat.
• Nov. 15: Canning Fruits and Berries. Learn to preserve fruit and berries in jars, using the boiling water-bath method of canning.
• Nov. 29: Canning Holiday Leftovers. Learn to take what’s left of your holiday meat and side dishes and turn them into delicious home-jarred soups you can enjoy all year.
Each class is $12 and requires separate registration. Participants may register for one or all of the classes. Deadline for registering is 5 p.m. the day before each class. Register online at bit.ly/ExtensionKitchen. For more information, contact Sarah Lewis at sarah.lewis@alaska.edu, 907-523-3280, ext. 1.