University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension agent Sarah Lewis will offer a series of Tuesday evening online classes in October and November on methods of preserving healthy foods by canning, freezing, pickling and drying.
Lewis will offer an online resource site where participants can find publications and resources for each class. You can also join Lewis on Zoom from her home kitchen, Tuesdays 5:30-7 p.m., and watch or cook along, as well as watch a video of the class later at your own pace.
• Oct. 5: Create a Food Secure Pantry. Learn how to develop a “rotation pantry” with enough staples and supplies to get you through challenging times.
• Oct. 12: Canning Fruits and Berries. Learn to easily preserve high acid fruit and berries in jars, using the boiling water-bath method of canning.
• Oct. 19: Preserving Herbs. Learn to freeze, dehydrate, make culinary salts and sugars, and infuse vinegar with fresh herbs from your garden or the store.
• Oct. 26: Dehydrating Vegetables. Learn to dehydrate your garden and store harvested vegetables for winter soups and dishes.
• Nov. 2: Cooking Mixes and Sourdough Starter. Learn to prepare a variety of baking and cooking mixes for easy use through the winter.
• Nov. 9: Making and Canning Pickles. Learn to make “quick” acidified vegetable pickles and safely preserve them in jars using the boiling water-bath method of canning.
• Nov. 16: Canning Meat and Vegetables. Whether they are from land or sea, all meat and most vegetables are low-acid foods.
• Nov. 23: Making Jerky. Learn to make delicious jerky from meats you have in the freezer, whether you hunted for it in the forest or along the meat aisle.
Classes are $10 each, and door prizes will be offered at each class. Register online at bit.ly/extensionworkshops.
For more information, contact Sarah Lewis, Southeast Alaska Extension agent at sarah.lewis@alaska.edu or by calling 907-523-3280, Ext. 1