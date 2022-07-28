Composers come to Denali National Park from around the world every year for the Composing in the Wilderness program, and every visit is different.
This year, inclement weather kept Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, shrouded in clouds. They never saw it. But they did see three wolverines, all together on the park road. Surely that’s a sign of a successful trip.
The program, launched in 2012, is a unique collaboration between Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, Denali National Park and Alaska Geographic.
Composers accepted into the program spend several days immersed in the wilderness of Denali National Park, spending time with park experts. From there, they move to a secluded location near Fairbanks to compose their wilderness-inspired pieces. Then, the professional New Music Ensemble CORVUS performs those pieces in a public concert.
Those concerts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at UAF’s Davis Concert Hall in Fairbanks and 1 p.m. the afternoon of Sunday at Denali National Park’s auditorium at the park visitor center.
The composers pick their instrumentation out of a hat, so their pieces are guided by the handful of instruments they are assigned.
The leader of this program is composer Stephen Lias. His piece, “Denali,” was the first Composing in the Wilderness composition, and it premiered at Denali National Park 10 years ago, performed by the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival orchestra.
This years composers are Virginia Wan, of Calgary, Canada; Leslie Hogan, of Santa Barbara, California; Christine Pan, of Sydney, Australia; Iddo Aharony, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, but originally from Tel Aviv, Israel; Heather Koehn, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Robert McIntyre, of Melbourne, Australia; Joseph C. Phillips Jr., of Brooklyn, New York; and Christopher Schmitz, of Warner Robins, Georgia.
CORVUS, the New Music Ensemble that will perform these wilderness-inspired pieces, is comprised of Katie Cox, Charly Ackert, Alex LoRe, Mara Mayer, Joseph Bergen and Josh Henderson.
In 2018 and 2019, the program added a second, even more immersive Alaska experience. This year, a second group of composers backpacked in Wrangell St. Elias mountains. Those pieces will premiere in 2023 at the Federal Hall National Memorial in New York City.
