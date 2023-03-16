The sounds of “Wild Music From Wild Alaska” will be heard in New York City on Saturday when composers who were inspired by the wilderness of Alaska last summer will have their pieces performed at Federal Hall National Memorial.

CORVUS, the New Music Ensemble of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, will perform the composers’ pieces beginning at 7 p.m. The concert is free, but seating is limited, so reserve a seat at bit.ly/3FtvYPE.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.