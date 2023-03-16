The sounds of “Wild Music From Wild Alaska” will be heard in New York City on Saturday when composers who were inspired by the wilderness of Alaska last summer will have their pieces performed at Federal Hall National Memorial.
CORVUS, the New Music Ensemble of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, will perform the composers’ pieces beginning at 7 p.m. The concert is free, but seating is limited, so reserve a seat at bit.ly/3FtvYPE.
Composing in the Wilderness is a longtime program made possible by Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival in partnership with Alaska Geographic, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service. It is a one-of-a-kind creative adventure for composers, led by composer Stephen Lias. It began more than 10 years ago and composers from around the world have participated.
This particular group of composers spent time immersed in the wilderness of Wrangell-St Elias National Park. That experience inspired their compositions. Each composer will share insight into their pieces and anecdotes of their adventure experience. Featured composers include Yotam Haber, Alan Mackwell, Leah Mullen, Nicholas Denton Protsack, Hannah Soel and Daniel Walter.
CORVUS musicians include Andie Tanning (violin), Katie Cox (flute) and Charly Akert (cello), all originally from Fairbanks, and Alex LoRe (saxophone), Mara Mayer (clarinet) and Joe Bergen (percussion).
Composing in the Wilderness continues as an immersive wilderness adventure at Denali National Park and has now expanded to other locations in Alaska. This group was part of that expansion. They backpacked in Wrangell-St Elias National Park, then had more time to write their pieces before the concert in New York City.
Composers who participate in the Denali experience spend four days in the wilderness of Denali National Park, have three days to compose, and then hear their pieces presented in concert by CORVUS, usually at Denali National Park and/or Fairbanks.
