Composers come to Denali National Park from around the world every year for the Composing in the Wilderness program, and every visit is different.

This year, inclement weather kept Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, shrouded in clouds. They never saw it. But they did see three wolverines, all together on the park road. Surely that’s a sign of a successful trip.

