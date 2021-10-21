The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living is putting on several free events to highlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness month. The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living (IAC) is a year-round resource that provides 24/7 support for survivors of domestic violence.
The IAC has organized a drive-in screening of “The Feminist on Cellblock Y” (2018), a documentary that tackles toxic masculinity and introduces feminism to a prison in California, from 7-8:30 p.m. tonight in the Sadler’s parking lot, 610 Cushman St., in Fairbanks. Free snacks, swag, books and instructions on how to stream the film’s audio from one’s vehicle will be provided.
Participants of the drive-in will be asked to leave questions and comments on a card provided in the giveaway bag for a follow-up podcast discussion. The discussion will air from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 26 on KSUA 91.5 FM.
A resilience creative showcase will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Arctic Java, 1731 S. Chandalar Drive, in Fairbanks. The showcase will highlight any painters, writers and other artists that have come to present their work connected to resiliency.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3BMhRkH. The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living provides programs to intervene and prevent domestic violence, sexual assault, suicide, and other violent crimes. Services are free and confidential with a 24-hour hotline at 907-452-2293.