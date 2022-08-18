The University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College will hold a community event with a fire truck, ambulance, small airplane, food, 3D printers and more today, both outside and inside the CTC Downtown Center, 604 Barnette St., from 4-6 p.m.
People in Fairbanks can learn more about UAF CTC programs through equipment demonstrations and activities. The event also serves as a one-stop shop for prospective students to sign up for fall semester classes. CTC Student Services will be on hand to help students with applications for admission, advising, financial aid and class registration — all in one evening. The $40 admission application fee will be waived at this event.