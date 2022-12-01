This Saturday, the world-famous Sklar Brothers will be performing in Fairbanks. They deliver a unique and laughable show that pokes fun at current events, fatherhood and life as identical twins.
“What we do is different than pretty much 99% of all traveling comedy acts,” said Jason Sklar. “We’re a team, and there aren’t many teams anymore. … It’s a really unique, fun experience.” Randy Sklar described it as listening to a podcast at 1.5 speed or rubbing two sticks together to make a fire.
The Sklar brothers are writers, directors and actors who have appeared in multiple TV shows and movies. Some of their well-known performances include spots on “Better Call Saul,” “Entourage,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Teacher of the Year” on Netflix, “Cheap Seats” on ESPN and “Comedy Central Roast Battle III.” They also have multiple one-hour and half-hour specials on Netflix and Comedy Central Presents.
This will be the brothers second time in Alaska, which is quite a shift from sunny LA.
“We were in Anchorage years ago but it was late May so it was still freezing. It was light the whole time though, so this is gonna be a trip,” Randy said about the darkness. “I think it’s just gonna be interesting and weird.”
They’re excited to see as much of Alaska as possible in the short time that they’re here. They’ll be performing one night in Anchorage and Wasilla before they come up to Fairbanks.
“Comedy takes us to places that we maybe never would have gone; that’s one of the beauties of it,” Randy said. “And it allows us to see our country and the world in such cool ways.”
They had been wanting to come back to Alaska for a while, and so when the idea was proposed to them, they jumped on it. They love exploring new towns and finding out as much about them as possible; often writing comedy about the places they’re in.
“It’s a chance to crack out the winter coat, see some snow, maybe some moose,” Jason said. Randy added, “If we get to see the northern lights, I’ll be so excited.”
Randy and Jason got into comedy as kids when they realized that they should do something with all the attention they got as identical twins. “We love making people laugh and we’re huge fans of comedy,” Randy said. “We’ve been in LA for the last 25 years, one of the best comedy scenes in the world, and it pushes you to want to do smart, cool, comedy that always raises the level.”
Their show is geared toward 20 to 60 year olds, but can be enjoyed by people ages 15 and up.
“The more people come out and support this comedy show, the more great comedy will come up to Alaska,” Jason said. “It’s gonna be a whole lot of fun.”
There will be two shows at the Firehouse Theater on Saturday, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at AKtickets.com.
Reach News-Miner intern Mariana Low at mlow@newsminer.com