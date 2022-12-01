The Sklar brothers

The Sklar brothers — Jason and Randy — are writers, directors and actors who have appeared in multiple TV shows and movies. The comedy duo is performing two shows Saturday, Dec. 3 in Fairbanks. Gersh

This Saturday, the world-famous Sklar Brothers will be performing in Fairbanks. They deliver a unique and laughable show that pokes fun at current events, fatherhood and life as identical twins.

“What we do is different than pretty much 99% of all traveling comedy acts,” said Jason Sklar. “We’re a team, and there aren’t many teams anymore. … It’s a really unique, fun experience.” Randy Sklar described it as listening to a podcast at 1.5 speed or rubbing two sticks together to make a fire.

