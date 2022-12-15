Fairbanks Arts Association is presenting a literary reading with Jessica Cherry, co-editor of the anthology “Wheels on Ice: Cycling in Alaska.” The reading is 7 p.m. Friday in the Bear Gallery.
“Wheels on Ice” reveals Alaska’s key role in bicycling both as a mode of travel and as an endurance sport, as well as its allure for those seeking the proverbial struggle against nature. This collection opens with the first bicycle boom and the advent of the safety bicycle in the late 1800s; at approximately the same time, gold was discovered in Alaska and Yukon Territory. As bicycles evolved, Alaskans were among the first to innovate. The fatbike, for example, evolved from the mountain bike in the late 1980s into a wider-framed bike with fatter tires, making snow biking more accessible and giving birth to the Iditabike race. The anthology’s diverse group of stories covers cycling, both past and present.