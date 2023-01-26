Some visiting performers come with a suitcase and an instrument, a fairly tidy package. Cirque Mechanics, on the other hand, has to ship its equipment by truck from Las Vegas. The rigging and other technical equipment are the custom-designed pieces that help the performers twirl, bend, contort and cavort their way across — and above — the stage.
Erase any image of a top-coated ringleader fending off a lion with a chair. This circus is all about the ingenuity of the human brain and body. A 20-foot-tall windmill stands at the heart of “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus,” while acrobats and dancers spin stories that blend the physical, philosophical and fantastical. The Las Vegas-based troupe will give an all-ages performance Sunday, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association.
The zephyr in the show’s title is a gentle breeze, one that windmills rely on as their source of power. The Cirque Mechanics windmill was inspired by a visit the show’s creators took to a working windmill in central England. But no winds will blow across the stage at Hering Auditorium. Instead, it’s the creative physicality of the performers that move the mill and the story of Nigel, the mill owner who struggles to find balance between the interests of his business, his community and the natural world around them.
The popular notion of a circus family is the reality for Cirque Mechanics. Its founder, Chris Lashua, got his start in circus arts with Cirque du Soleil. He was originally hired to create and perform a BMX bike act. He graduated from there to progressively more complicated routines on mechanical apparatus he designed. Cirque Mechanics producer and collaborator Aida Lashua, Chris’ wife, worked for Cirque du Soleil on the business side of things. Their son Zion helped develop the story for “Zephyr.”
Cirque Mechanics will also perform a sold-out school show Monday and will hold a workshop with students from Golden Heart Performing Arts, a local studio that teaches aerial and acrobatic arts from age 2 to adult.
Teal Belz owns and operates Golden Heart Performing Arts. Her students are very excited to see performers of this caliber, she said. Some plan to help greet patrons at the FCA show, and all of them will be looking for fresh ideas and energy.
“As a young entrepreneur, it ignites an inspirational journey for me, how they tell a story, the costuming, what roles they play,” Belz said.
“There can be a million different ways to get into, say, the splits, so you can see it and say, “Oh, I can do that. I can try that version, or work towards figuring it out. That’s what I’m excited for — the theory of the practice and the performance, personally and professionally.”
The Cirque Mechanics artists are trained in a variety of spine-bending, gravity-defying skills. There are dancers, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists and contortionists. There’s the perch act, in which one performer balances on a pole held by another performer. Cirque performances can also include hoop diving and hair hanging, activities that sound both self-explanatory and extremely uncomfortable for mere mortals.
That’s the wonder of the circus. It’s a chance to let go of expectations and imagine new possibilities. You never know what you’re going to see until you’re in the seat. From its earliest days as traveling entertainment that brought a sensory kaleidoscope to communities along the early American railways, it has elevated, sometimes literally, the individuality of each performer to an art form.
“It doesn’t matter what shape or body type you have,” Belz said. “In the circus arts, there’s something for everyone.”
Cirque Mechanics will perform this Sunday at 4 p.m. in Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way. The concert association reports that tickets are selling quickly, so anyone who wants to see the show should buy their tickets soon.
Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Where: Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
Tickets: Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.