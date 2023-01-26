Some visiting performers come with a suitcase and an instrument, a fairly tidy package. Cirque Mechanics, on the other hand, has to ship its equipment by truck from Las Vegas. The rigging and other technical equipment are the custom-designed pieces that help the performers twirl, bend, contort and cavort their way across — and above — the stage.

Erase any image of a top-coated ringleader fending off a lion with a chair. This circus is all about the ingenuity of the human brain and body. A 20-foot-tall windmill stands at the heart of “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus,” while acrobats and dancers spin stories that blend the physical, philosophical and fantastical. The Las Vegas-based troupe will give an all-ages performance Sunday, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association.

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.