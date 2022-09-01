Raven Call Performs

Raven Call performed the first in a series of monthly performances called “Music and More.” The concerts are free, but goodwill offerings are accepted. Larry Bennett

First United Methodist Church announces a new family-friendly, fun program called “Music and More,” a series of monthly performances of music, drama, dance or literary readings.

Each month features a different performance in the sanctuary at 915 Second Ave.

