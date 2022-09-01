First United Methodist Church announces a new family-friendly, fun program called “Music and More,” a series of monthly performances of music, drama, dance or literary readings.
Each month features a different performance in the sanctuary at 915 Second Ave.
The program began Aug. 20 with a performance by the acoustic group Raven Call. Musicians included Carol Indorf on flute, Rohen Weeden on fiddle, Leif Thompson on guitar and Ryan Bowers on string bass. The performance included Celtic, Latin rhythms and a 15th century tune from Cyprus.
The next performance will feature poet/singer Michael Schaeffer at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.
The Badger Street Jazz Combo will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Sweet Adelines are expected to perform over the holidays and Susan Grace is on the schedule for January.
Performances are expected to be held mid-month, with dates/times announced well in advance.
Admission is free. Free will offerings are accepted, with 80% going to the performers and 20% to the church. For more information call 907 452-2956 or see www.fairbanksfumc.org.
