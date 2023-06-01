When Healy author Christine Byl set her first novel in the West, she knew she was entering literary territory with established traditions, ones she sought to both draw from and transcend. It’s “writing in the tradition of the American West, but not accepting all the usual tropes,” she said. “It’s the story of a family unfolding over decades. It’s a coming-of-age story about a girl, and also a kind of coming-of-age of her father.”

“Lookout” follows the Kinzler family through four decades of their intertwining lives in a state Byl lived in from 1995 to 2002. “The impetus for it was a story I wrote back in Western Montana back in the late nineties,” she said. The story sat idle in her files until long after she moved to Alaska. “About ten years ago it re-interested me and I started tinkering with it.”

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.