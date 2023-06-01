When Healy author Christine Byl set her first novel in the West, she knew she was entering literary territory with established traditions, ones she sought to both draw from and transcend. It’s “writing in the tradition of the American West, but not accepting all the usual tropes,” she said. “It’s the story of a family unfolding over decades. It’s a coming-of-age story about a girl, and also a kind of coming-of-age of her father.”
“Lookout” follows the Kinzler family through four decades of their intertwining lives in a state Byl lived in from 1995 to 2002. “The impetus for it was a story I wrote back in Western Montana back in the late nineties,” she said. The story sat idle in her files until long after she moved to Alaska. “About ten years ago it re-interested me and I started tinkering with it.”
Byl placed the characters in “a pretty mythical landscape,” with an eye on making the setting as central as the individuals whose travails she explores. “I think of the landscape as a character,” she explained. “I’ve never totally understood the real distinction that people make between setting and characters because at their best the places become a character in writing.”
“My experience both in the Northern Rockies as well as Alaska, where I’ve lived for the last twenty years, is that a lot of the mythical narratives about the West, like the lone conquerer, or the lonely cowboy and all of that, doesn’t fit very well with the West that I know,” Byl said. Pointing to Alaskan authors such as Seth Kantner and Ernestine Saankaláxt Hayes who have explored the interplay of place and identity, and whose work inspires her own, she added, “that’s the part of the Western story I’m most interested in. Not so much the conflict and the man versus nature stuff,” but rather, “how do human communities make their way, and how do people allow themselves to be different than they might seem from the outside.”
Byl has been making her way across America’s landscape since childhood. She grew up in the urban sprawl of Grand rapids, Michigan, but her family often vacationed at the Great Lakes, where, “I feel like I got my ear tuned to the big vast wide open space, roaming around looking for bugs and collecting leaves and all that.”
After studying philosophy and English literature in college, Byl moved to Western Montana during the nineties, embarking on a career in trail building that would take her to both Glacier and Denali National Parks, and finding material for her 2013 nonfiction book, “Dirt Work: An Education in the Woods,” about the lives of laborers in the park system.
Byl said she’s always been a writer at heart. “I was one of those people who was writing stapled together books in grade school,” she recalled, adding that while recently visiting her parents she found one of them in which she’d even created an invented author biography listing all the books she had supposedly written. “My fictional self extended to the imaginary author,” she said with laughter.
Byl was following her writer’s muse when she came to Alaska in 2002 to enter the since-discontinued MFA program at University of Alaska Anchorage. Initially, she thought her sojourn in the North would only last long enough for her to obtain her degree, but after working in Anchorage, Cordova and Denali, she and her husband “moved to the Interior and have been in Healy ever since.” The couple operates operate Interior Trails, which is builds trails and provides education on trail building, maintenance and stewardship (she was speaking by phone from a writers workshop in Homer a day before heading north to lead a chainsawing class).
Since the publisher of “Dirt Work” doesn’t publish fiction, Byl had to find another outlet for “Lookout.” Her agent connected her with Deep Vellum, a small house that specializes in high-end literary work which she describes as “a really impressive indie.” They helped her bring to life a book that was in the making for a quarter century. “Sometimes things take a while for a good reason, I guess,” she concluded.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.