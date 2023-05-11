The quirky, cosmopolitan “little orchestra” of Pink Martini will be in Fairbanks this Sunday at 4 p.m. for the final show in the Fairbanks Concert Association’s 75th anniversary season. The performance will take place in Hering Auditorium as part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival.

It’s been five years since Pink Martini’s last performance in Fairbanks. Singer China Forbes is on the playbill; she’s one of the earliest members of the band and a frequent collaborator with Lauderdale. Joining her is Jimmie Herrod, who has been singing with Pink Martini since 2017 and more recently gained national attention as a finalist during the 2021 season of “America’s Got Talent.”

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.